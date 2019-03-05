Mampintsha lays counter-charge against Babes Wodumo

The events in the Babes Wodumo assault case have taken a turn as the alleged perpetrator Mampintsha lays a counter-charge.

His legal representative Pat Magwaza told eNCA outside the Westville Police Station - where he is being held in custody - that he had laid a counter assault charge against his girlfriend Bongekile Simelane popularly known as Babes Wodumo.

“He had to come here [police station] as well to open a case against Bongekile Simelane. Luckily on the day of the incident he came here early hours of the morning around 7 – 8 and then wrote a statement which we found even today,” Magwaza said.

Mampintsha is expected to appear at the Pinetown Magistrate’s court today after Babes Wodumo laid an assault charge against him on Monday. The assault was captured on a video clip making rounds on social media showing Mampintsha repeatedly slapping Babes Wodumo in a room.

“He was assaulted, so he has opened a charge of assault against Bongekile Simelane. From what I’ve heard from him, yes it was before the video because he was then defending himself when the video was made,” Magwaza said during the eNCA interview.

Magwaza also refuted claims that his client had been in hiding and said his client handed himself in.