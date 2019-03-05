Mampintsha arrested, to appear in court soon
Police have confirmed that Mandla “Mampintsha” Maphumulo has been arrested in connection with the assault of music star Babes Wodumo.
Babes was, on Sunday, seen on an Instagram live video – which was later deleted – being assaulted by her long-time boyfriend Mampintsha.
Earlier today her family held a short press conference to thank South Africans for their support.
#sapsHQ The Suspect in the Babes Wodumo case has been Arrested and is currently in police custody. He will be processed and will appear in court soon. ME pic.twitter.com/5dCxgTmGpS— SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) March 5, 2019