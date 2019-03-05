News

Mampintsha arrested, to appear in court soon

By Staff Reporter - 05 March 2019
Kwaito artist Mandla 'Mampintsha' Maphumulo has been arrested.
Police have confirmed that Mandla “Mampintsha” Maphumulo has been arrested in connection with the assault of music star Babes Wodumo.

Babes was, on Sunday, seen on an Instagram live video – which was later deleted – being assaulted by her long-time boyfriend Mampintsha.

Earlier today her family held a short press conference to thank South Africans for their support.

