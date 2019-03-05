Grieving family's burial trauma
Diggers hit by robbery leave grave site incomplete
Imagine arriving at a cemetery with family and friends for the burial of a parent, only to find that the grave has not been dug and the site has been abandoned after the grave diggers were attacked by criminals.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.