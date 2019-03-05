Eskom warns of 'medium' risk of load-shedding on Tuesday

There is a "medium" risk of load-shedding on Tuesday after Eskom lost some of its extra power generating capacity.

"We continue to encourage residents and businesses to use electricity sparingly during this period," the power utility tweeted on Tuesday.

"Please switch off geysers as well as all non-essential lighting and electricity appliances to assist in reducing demand."

Eskom said last week that its power systems remained volatile ahead of the weekend, when it needed to replenish emergency reserves of water and diesel.