EC province to claim millions owed by medical aids and RAF

In attempt to enhance the Eastern Cape’s revenue, the government will start claiming millions owed to the province by medical aids and the Road Accident Fund.

The plan, which finance MEC Oscar Mabuyane announced during a media lock up just before his 2019 budget speech, is expected to bring in an additional R200m.

This is based on a recommendations from a study conducted by Fort Hare University on revenue enhancement for the province.

“There are other avenues that we will pursue, such as claiming for services rendered to patients who are covered by medical aid and hospital insurance policies.”

“Patients who are on medical aid and those who can afford to pay must pay in public health care facilities, to resource the provision of quality health care services to the poor.”

He said other revenue generation prospects would bring in about R7,6bn.