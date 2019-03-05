'Christian apologist' embarks on one-man protest over fake prophets

"I just want to challenge individuals that you alone can do so much. I'm throwing a challenge out there to say people must speak out about fake prophets."

During his one-man protest, Ashoms says he will be handing out flyers and a book he has written, titled Prophets for Sale.

He is also be carrying two placards. One reads "No false miracles" and the other one reads "Clean the church".

Ashoms runs an organisation called Movement Against Abuse, which helps victims of abuse in churches.

"I try to defend what I feel is biblical. I defend my faith. I am a Christian apologist."

The three-day protest will start in Pretoria at the corner of Church and Du Toit streets on Wednesday.

On Thursday, Ashoms will be in Sandton at the corner of Grayston Drive and Rivonia roads. He will be in Soweto on Friday at Chris Hani Road.