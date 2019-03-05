Back to drawing board on Mtentu bridge project

The SA National Roads Agency Limited (Sanral) has conceded that the abandonment of the R1.6bn Mtentu bridge project by the Aveng Strabag Joint Venture is a setback. The Austria-based Strabag Company and Aveng Construction Company left the site of the Mtentu bridge, one of the longest main-span balanced cantilever bridges in the world, in February.

