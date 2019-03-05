Babes outcry: yes, you can open a case on behalf of a victim of abuse

Naidoo said that an “inquiry docket” had been opened by the police, and was under investigation after the video emerged.

Speaking in general terms, he said: “If you believe someone has been assaulted, or if you witness an assault, you can go open a case on behalf of the victim. We will investigate.”

He said it was the “responsibility” of the police to take every piece of information received, break it down and gather as much information and evidence as possible. They would then go to a prosecutor with this information.

“Should we get the victim (to come forward) at a later stage, we can obtain that statement. If they don’t want to, we will be guided by the prosecutor,” said Naidoo.

But while a third party can set an investigation in motion, such cases can be difficult to prosecute successfully.

Legal expert James Grant told Times Select it was usually incredibly difficult to secure a conviction if a victim refused to co-operate with the prosecution.

“A victim could take the side of accused and this would assist in his defence. She could say she had provoked him, or that he was even acting in defence, and that would make the case difficult to pursue,” he added.

Grant said that in a case such as this, where there was video footage of an alleged assault, the state had a better chance of proving its case.

He said if there was evidence, independent of the victim’s participation, it could provide a better chance of securing a conviction, but it was not always advisable to “go against the will of the victim”.

This, he added, was equivalent to having a star witness being the one to undermine your case.

He added that the Domestic Violence Act had been updated to read that the state could not automatically withdraw a domestic violence case just because a victim decided to withdraw.