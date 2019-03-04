WATCH LIVE | Eskom in spotlight as state capture inquiry resumes

Eskom will continue to be in the spotlight as the state capture inquiry resumes in Parktown, Johannesburg, on Monday.

Sincedile Shweni, from Eskom's treasury department, is expected to testify.

Last week Eskom treasurer Andre Pillay described how the utility entered into a dodgy billion-dollar loan agreement with Chinese-based business Huarong Energy Africa.

This was the same deal that eventually resulted in former Eskom chief information officer Sean Maritz being suspended and which is covered in the fingerprints of state capture-implicated Anoj Singh, the utility’s former finance boss.