WATCH LIVE | Eskom in spotlight as state capture inquiry resumes

Eskom in spotlight as state capture inquiry resumes
Eskom will continue to be in the spotlight as the state capture inquiry resumes in Parktown, Johannesburg, on Monday.
Sincedile Shweni, from Eskom's treasury department, is expected to testify.
Last week Eskom treasurer Andre Pillay described how the utility entered into a dodgy billion-dollar loan agreement with Chinese-based business Huarong Energy Africa.
This was the same deal that eventually resulted in former Eskom chief information officer Sean Maritz being suspended and which is covered in the fingerprints of state capture-implicated Anoj Singh, the utility’s former finance boss.
Meanwhile former finance minister Trevor Manuel told the commission that state capture was an endeavour to remove the controls enshrined in the Public Finance Management Act.
Manuel said when these controls were removed and reckless spending occurred, the poor were directly affected. "When there is reckless spending, almost inevitably, people who are dependent on public services - the poor - are denied access. In the context of state capture, it is actually an endeavour to remove those kind of controls."