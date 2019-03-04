Two killed in Bethelsdorp shootings

Two people have been killed in separate shootings in Port Elizabeth's northern areas since Friday night.

The latest shooting happened in Barberry Road, Arcadia, at about 9.40am on Monday.

The incident happened while provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Liziwe Ntshinga was in the area visiting the family of man who was shot over the weekend.

Police spokesman Warrant Officer Alwin Labans said Charles Bibby, 45, was gunned down only about 800m from where Ntshinga was visiting the family of a man killed over the weekend.

“According to the preliminary information, the deceased [Bibby] was on his way to the shop when he was shot in the head. He died on the scene,” Labans said.

“Police arrived and found him lying on the pavement. No witnesses are forthcoming and details as to why he was killed remain unknown."

Labans said nothing was stolen from Bibby.

Asked if the deceased was possibly a state witness in a case, Labans said this was still unknown at this stage and would be investigated.

Shortly before the shooting of Bibby, Ntshinga had been visiting the home of Billy Kleinhans, 54,in Wallflower Street, Bethelsdorp.

Kleinhans, 54, was killed in a shooting on Friday night when an unknown gunman shot him while he was walking through an open field in Mistletoe Street.

Police spokesperson Priscilla Naidu said Kleinhans died on the scene.

The friend he had been walking with managed to escape.

Police said at the time Kleinhans was an off-duty member of the neighbourhood watch and an active street patroller in the area.

One suspect was arrested after the shooting.

Kleinhans's murder is under investigation by the Provincial Organised Crime Investigation Unit while Bibby’s murder is being investigated by Bethelsdorp police station detectives.