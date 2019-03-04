Top cop takes up Babes Wodumo case while 'abuse' video is analysed
Police are analysing a video of the alleged assault of singer and dancer Babes Wodumo.
"The video is being analysed, primarily to establish and verify the identities of those in the video," police spokesman Brig Vishnu Naidoo said.
"However, in the meantime, the national commissioner had ordered police to trace the whereabouts of Ms Wodumo so that a statement can be obtained from her and a case opened if indeed it is her being assaulted in the video."
Naidoo said a member of the police's family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit had been assigned to investigate. The investigation would be overseen by the major-general who was the national head of the unit.
National police commissioner Gen Khehla John Sitole said he was shocked and concerned after seeing the video.
"Crimes against women, children and people with disabilities is one the of the priorities of the police. Therefore, we will do everything to ensure that justice prevails when such incidents are reported to us. We are calling upon Wodumo to please register a case at a police station near her."
Wodumo's sister and PR manager, Nondumiso Simelane, has verified the authenticity of the viral video exposing the alleged abuse of the gqom star by her longtime boyfriend, musician Mampintsha.
WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT Babes Wodumo went live via Instagram video on the March 3 2019. She hid the camera while being hit several times, allegedly by her boyfriend, Mampintsha. In the video, Wodumo is seen holding her hands to her head during the incident.
Ever since video clips, which were apparently recorded from Babes' Instagram Stories during the early hours of Monday morning, went viral there has been widespread outrage and calls for Mampintsha's arrest.
Nondumiso confirmed to TshisaLIVE that the video is real.
"Babes' lips are swollen but she didn't go to the hospital after the beating and Mampintsha is nowhere to be found, he's gone AWOL," she said.
