Top cop takes up Babes Wodumo case while 'abuse' video is analysed

Police are analysing a video of the alleged assault of singer and dancer Babes Wodumo.

"The video is being analysed, primarily to establish and verify the identities of those in the video," police spokesman Brig Vishnu Naidoo said.

"However, in the meantime, the national commissioner had ordered police to trace the whereabouts of Ms Wodumo so that a statement can be obtained from her and a case opened if indeed it is her being assaulted in the video."

Naidoo said a member of the police's family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit had been assigned to investigate. The investigation would be overseen by the major-general who was the national head of the unit.

National police commissioner Gen Khehla John Sitole said he was shocked and concerned after seeing the video.

"Crimes against women, children and people with disabilities is one the of the priorities of the police. Therefore, we will do everything to ensure that justice prevails when such incidents are reported to us. We are calling upon Wodumo to please register a case at a police station near her."

Wodumo's sister and PR manager, Nondumiso Simelane, has verified the authenticity of the viral video exposing the alleged abuse of the gqom star by her longtime boyfriend, musician Mampintsha.