Spending without tenders probed

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) is probing how four Eastern Cape municipalities spent nearly R300m on road maintenance equipment and water tanks without any contracts going out to tender. SIU spokesperson Nazreen Pandor said investigations were under way in the Amahlathi, Mbhashe and Raymond Mhlaba local municipalities along with the Alfred Nzo district municipality.

