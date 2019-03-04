Sanral scrambles for new contractor as multibillion toll road stalls

“Given the size and complexity of the bridge, no South African firm(s) can be considered by themselves and any new consortium or joint venture will need to include an international partner with the appropriate experience and expertise,” said Mona.

He said it was not yet determined what process would be followed to find a replacement contractor. The Aveng and Strabag joint-venture, he added, had specifically failed to follow an instruction to return to work after a suspension of their work was lifted.

“Under the International Federation of Consulting Engineers contract in place a force majeure event needs to meet certain legal requirements and last for a continuous period of 84 days or longer to allow a contractor to legally terminate on these grounds,” he said.

ASJV had, in the interim, according to Mona, cancelled all its employment, supplier and subcontractor contracts.

There have been a number of community protests in the area of Bizana along the new road. The Amadiba Crisis Committee (ACC) has called for the project to stop and “to move the road from the coastline”.

Mona said that when the contract was suspended due to community protests in late October 2018, almost 10 months of the 40-month contractual period had passed, but the joint venture was already 176 working days or approximately eight months behind on meeting the contractual completion date. They were 76 working days behind on even a revised construction programme.

“The joint venture was facing the prospect of having to accelerate their progress dramatically at considerable cost to themselves, or face substantial penalties at the end of the project. Aveng Grinaker LTA was nominally the lead partner in the joint venture but their financial difficulties and severe loss of experienced staff over recent years is well known publicly.”

Nonhle Mbuthuma from the ACC said recently that Sanral must stop all work along the greenfield section of the N2 Toll Road.

“Sanral must start again a proper consultation process with all rural communities disturbed by the N2 project,” said Mbuthuma.