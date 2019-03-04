SAA pilot with fake licence leaves Mzansi in disbelief
South Africans on social media were in disbelief after Mail & Guardian reported that a senior SAA pilot was forced to resign after the carrier found that he had been flying planes for more than 20 years without the necessary paperwork.
According to the newspaper, William Chandler's long-held secret was revealed during an investigation into a "reportable incident" that had occurred during one of his recent flights.
SAA has received criticism for not ensuring that Chandler had proper credentials before flying passengers.
SAA: Kanti your license is fake?!— Thapelo Mokono (@Thapy2) March 1, 2019
Fake Pilot: pic.twitter.com/DEFEKTyJuY
Im sitting in SAA plane abt to take off, I’m tempted to ask the two white pilots for their qualifications before we take off ??♂️— Gayton McKenzie (@G_XCON) March 2, 2019
I don't get how SAA had a Senior Pilot Officer for 20years who had no qualifications????— Mlacash (@andile_mlacash) March 2, 2019
Chris Hart was Standard Bank Economist without qualifications.— #OneMillionPadsCampaign (@MajavuThabiso) March 3, 2019
John Steenhuissen is DA Parliamentary leader with matric only.
SAA pilot William Chandlerhas been flying with a forged licence.
Marietha Aucamp was Chief of Staff in Tshwane metro without qualifications.
So the whole #SAA management sleeping on the job to let a pilot fly for decades with fake licence Wow i wonder how many of them are there.— NAZEEM GROOTBOOM (@NAZEEM_007) March 2, 2019
It is worrying that we put our lives on such high risk with unqualified pilots at SAA. How can one occupy such a critical position with the requisite skills. All pilots should infact be vetted with extreme urgency. @flysaa— Benny Motjopye (@mmotjopye) March 4, 2019
The story of the Pilot who flew without license for 20 years reminds me of the Human Faith, we board taxis without knowing the credentials of the driver! #SAA #PublicSafetyCares— GiNO ?? (@GiNO768) March 3, 2019