SAA pilot with fake licence leaves Mzansi in disbelief

South Africans on social media were in disbelief after Mail & Guardian reported that a senior SAA pilot was forced to resign after the carrier found that he had been flying planes for more than 20 years without the necessary paperwork.



According to the newspaper, William Chandler's long-held secret was revealed during an investigation into a "reportable incident" that had occurred during one of his recent flights.



SAA has received criticism for not ensuring that Chandler had proper credentials before flying passengers.