One person dies, nine injured in weekend of carnage on roads

In a weekend of carnage on Nelson Mandela Bay’s roads, one person died and at least nine were admitted to hospital as a result of a series of accidents which left fragments of metal, glass and rubber strewn across the city’s streets. In arguably the worst accident, five people were to taken hospital at about 1pm on Saturday after the driver lost control of a Toyota Corolla on the M4 highway.

