One person dies, nine injured in weekend of carnage on roads
In a weekend of carnage on Nelson Mandela Bay’s roads, one person died and at least nine were admitted to hospital as a result of a series of accidents which left fragments of metal, glass and rubber strewn across the city’s streets. In arguably the worst accident, five people were to taken hospital at about 1pm on Saturday after the driver lost control of a Toyota Corolla on the M4 highway.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.