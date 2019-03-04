Long-jump star Manyonga takes Homegrown Hero title

Internationally acclaimed longjump athlete Luvo Manyonga was crowned The Herald SPAR Eastern Cape Homegrown Hero for 2018 at a gala dinner held at the Radisson Blu Hotel on Saturday evening.

Manyonga beat off a strong challenge from 11 other Eastern Province winners to become the 11th winner of the prestigious title.

Manyonga enjoyed a stellar 2018, during which he was ranked the No 1 long-jumper in the world in June.

That same month, he posted a world-leading jump for the season of 8.58m in Rome, the second time he had leapt that distance.

Earlier in the season, Manyonga won Commonwealth gold in Australia and followed that up with the World Cup long-jump title in London.

“It’s always an incredible honour just to be nominated, so to win, especially against such worthy contenders, is very special,” he said.

The 28-year-old star said he had enjoyed some time off during the festive break.

“After the long season last year, it was wonderful to have a break and relax and recharge.

“I spent most of my time with family in Cape Town having fun and enjoying not needing to train for a few weeks.”

But he is now back at it and targeting unbroken ground.

“I am very focused on training and preparing for the season ahead,” he said. “The long jump has some great competitors so I just want to focus on jumping and competing my best and getting closer to that 9m mark.”

Another athlete honoured at the function, where former national competitive swimmer and environmental activist Sarah Ferguson was keynote speaker, was overall Homegrowing Hero Luané Viljoen.

The promising 13-year-old weightlifter and Excelsior Primary grade 7 pupil beat off much older competitors to win gold in the SA Open Senior Championship 58kg category.

She has also been crowned U14 SA champion and in 2018 became the youngest athlete to compete at the SA Senior Championships, taking gold in the 53kg division.

Double World Ironman champion Michelle Enslin, 50, received a merit award.

The Herald general manager Nadeem Joshua said: “We are proud to be partnering with an event that celebrates the sporting talent of Nelson Mandela Bay. Well done to all the finalists. You make us proud.

“We look forward to many more years ahead.

“Well done and congratulations to the team that made this event a success.”

The SPAR Homegrown and Homegrowing Heroes was run over 12 months in 2018, with senior and junior winners identified each month.