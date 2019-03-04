Homeless Wits students forced to sleep on campus

Scores of desperate Wits University students have been forced to sleep illegally in study halls, laboratories and in corridors on campus due to a shortage in accommodation.

When night falls on campus groups of students, some who lost their bursaries and those who are still waiting to be approved by the National Student Financial Aid Scheme, saunter on campus to find the best spot to sleep.

One such student is Tshepo* who huddled with his friends in a corner in one of the laboratories at Wits University.

He is one of at least 500 students who have been struggling to find accommodation since the start of the academic year, according to student leader Thato Sakong.

Tshepo and his friends have spent a month alternating their sleeping spots in different faculty laboratories and study halls. The 25-year-old third-year student in metallurgical engineering has made peace with the fact that he has nowhere to sleep.

Dressed in skinny jeans, slightly rolled up, and a T-shirt, Tshepo had a backpack with clothes he needed to change into the following day.

"Sleeping here is very safe for me as I don't have to worry about being mugged.

"I spend half the night studying or doing projects with my friends. It is only after midnight that I get to sleep, when everyone is gone," he said.