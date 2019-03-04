Hollywood star Luke Perry dead at 52

Hollywood TV icon Luke Perry has died after suffering a massive stroke, reports TMZ.

The American entertainment site is reporting that Luke died in hospital after suffering a stroke last week.

Doctors reportedly tried to keep him sedated to limit the brain damage, but TMZ reports nothing could be done.

Luke rose to fame for his role in Beverly Hills 90210 and currently stars in Netflix hit show, Riverdale - a series based on the characters from the popular Archie comics.

Fans have paid tribute to the star on social media.