Eskom did not follow correct processes for $2bn Chinese loan, state capture inquiry told

Shweni told commission chair deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo that Huarong’s proposal was initially well received "as something we could look into and pursue".

In 2016, the cash-strapped utility received a formal unsolicited proposal from Huarong for a "financing solution" to build or refurbish its power stations. The contract outlined a $2bn loan Eskom would receive; but it had caveats. There was a commitment fee of about R400m and an even larger penalty if Eskom backed out.

Shweni described the normal processes that should be followed when an unsolicited proposal was received.

"Whoever comes with an unsolicited proposal meets one of the treasury representatives. The next step is to do some vetting or verification of the entity, especially if the entity is fairly new, like Huarong. The party will then give us a term sheet which we will evaluate," he said.

"If it is palatable to the needs and requirements of treasury, we would take it to an open tender process which we call an RFP [request for proposal]. Or if it is a bespoke transaction ... the practice note allows us not to go the RFP route. In respect to Huarong, we decided to go on the RFP route.

"Once the proposal is acceptable by the team it needs to go to the treasury asset and liability committee. It is discussed and approved for recommendation by the CFO."