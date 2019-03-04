Eastern Cape man kills baby, stabs granny in drunken rampage

Police spokesperson Capt Nozuko Handile said: "Police are investigating a case of murder after the infant was allegedly killed by the 25-year-old suspect. The incident happened at about 2am Saturday. The circumstances are being investigated."

The suspect is set to appear in the Flagstaff Magistrate's Court on Monday to face a charge of murder. "An attempted murder charge would be added ... if it is suspected that he's one who stabbed the woman," said Handile.

The local community on Monday protested outside the court.

One of those who joined the protest was Zoleka Capa, an MP and chair of parliament's portfolio committee on social development.

"It is alleged that the suspect was from Mthatha and visited his relatives in the township. He dropped his bag and went to Flagstaff town, where he ended up having some drinks," Capa said.

It is alleged that the man returned home and started to argue with his relatives.

Capa said when a woman left the home to go to a night vigil in another village, the suspect allegedly started to attack the remaining family members.

"About midnight, he allegedly started stabbing them. A few managed to escape through the window, but a disabled person could not escape. The person was stabbed many times and she's in hospital, lucky to be alive," she said.