Chris Hani CFO Nomfundo Fetsha out on bail

Chris Hani District Municipality chief financial officer Nomfundo Fetsha was released on R2,000 bail in the Port Elizabeth Commercial Crimes Court on Monday after she handed herself over to police in PE following a fraud probe.

Fetsha and Queenstown businessman Mfundo Kwani, the director of Mfuraa Projects and General CC, are accused of fraud totaling R100,000.The state did not oppose bail.

Fetsha is accused of misusing money meant for a youth programme that started in June 2016.

The R100,000 sponsorship from Zana Manzi Services Pty Ltd was meant for the purchase of soccer and netball kits for 100 students at the Siyanda Aviation Awareness Camp in the Chris Hani district.

Fetsha allegedly instead channeled the money through the bank account of Mfuura Projects.

The case was postponed to April 5.