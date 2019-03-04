Babes Wodumo's dad is fuming & wants action against Mampintsha over alleged assault

Simelane told TshisaLIVE he was fuming after he saw the video.

"I'm sick and tired of him (Mampintsha) and I've reached a point where I want to take the law into my own hands..."

The clergyman made further threats against Mampintsha. He explained that he had spoken to Mampintsha's father previously about the abuse in the hope that it would stop.

"I spoke to him on the previous assault and went to talk to his father so he stops the abuse. My daughter recorded the video because she saw that Mampintsha was going to kill her yesterday and whenever she tries to leave him, he threatens to kill himself."

The distressed father recounted Babes' Metro FM interview with Masechaba Ndlovu last May where she was confronted about the abuse and how things backfired on the radio personality.

Simelane believes that the police, political figures and media have failed Babes, while her life is at stake.

It is because of this the pastor said he was willing to take matters into his own hands.

Several attempts to get comment from Mampintsha or his management proved futile at the time of publishing this article.