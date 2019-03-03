WATCH | Kids who kill: an in-depth look into the murder of Thoriso Themane

"Every time I pass his room, I look at his bed and I get emotional."

These are the words of Mahlapahlapana Themane, the father of the murdered musician Thoriso Themane.

South Africans were shocked by the brutal murder of 28-year-old Themane at the hands of high school pupils.

Family, friends and community members now want justice for the life of the young musician taken from them on the evening of February 24 2019.

Six teenagers have appeared in court in connection with the murder.

Three adults were also arrested this week.