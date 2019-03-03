Suspect arrested less than 48 hours after Bethelsdorp murder

A 34-year-old suspect was arrested in Bethelsdorp, Port Elizabeth on Sunday after he allegedly killed 54-year-old,​ Billy Kleinhans.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said Kleinhans sustained multiple injuries during a shooting in an open veld in Mistletoe Road at about 9:45pm on Friday.

Kleinhans was accompanied by another man who managed to escape over a boundary wall and was unharmed.

"Three males were walking from Harlequin Street in Bethelsdorp and when they were at the corner of Barberry [Road], they noticed three [other] males standing against the wall of a shop.

"One of the three males turned around and went back home while the other two victims continued walking.

"As they were walking through an open field in Mistletoe Street, they heard guns shots. Kleinhans sustained multiple injuries and died on the scene," Naidu said.

At about 3:45pm on Sunday, the Provincial Organised Crime Investigation Unit received a tip-off’ about the whereabouts of a possible suspect.

"Information was immediately followed up and a 35-year-old suspect was arrested," Naidu added.

"The suspect is expected to appear in court soon.​