Ramaphosa decries rising inequality and millions of people working in poverty trap

President Cyril Ramaphosa has decried rising inequality and the fact that millions of people around the world are working in a poverty trap and in conditions that have little regard for workers' rights.

He was speaking during the launch of the Report of the International Labour Organisation (ILO) Global Commission on the Future of Work in Zimbali near Durban on Friday.

The launch coincided with the ILO’s 60th anniversary in Africa and 100 years' existence.

The launch was also attended by ILO director general Guy Ryder, Namibian president and chair of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Dr Haige Geingob and labour ministers from four SADC countries - South Africa, Malawi, Namibia and Zambia - as well as Sierra Leone.

In his keynote address, Ramaphosa said despite advances that had been made to improve workers' conditions, the world still faced a number of challenges which included rising inequality and millions of people working in a poverty trap.

"In many societies, working people still labour in antiquated working conditions that have little regard to their rights, with forced indenture and even forms of servitude and bondage common.

"Elsewhere, rapid technological advancement has had its own consequences for workers and communities, with digitisation and mechanisation of work processes giving rise to increased insecurity and job losses."

Ramaphosa said the impact of globalisation, demographic shifts, trade and other forms of protectionism, and climate change were bound to have consequences for future work processes.

He said through the report they were seeking to build a world where work did not result in the commodification of the human being, "but a higher standard of living, protection of rights and the possibility for advancement".