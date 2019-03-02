News

GALLERY | Hundreds of mourners bid farewell to Thorisho Themane

By TimeslIVe - 02 March 2019
Parents of Torisho, Maria and Mahlaphahlapana Themane and other family members during the funeral service of Torisho Themane, 28, on Saturday 2 March. Themane was killed by a gang of high school pupils in Flora Park, in Polokwane, Limpopo.
Parents of Torisho, Maria and Mahlaphahlapana Themane and other family members during the funeral service of Torisho Themane, 28, on Saturday 2 March. Themane was killed by a gang of high school pupils in Flora Park, in Polokwane, Limpopo.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE/Sowetan

Hundreds of mourners were present to bid final farewell to Thorisho Themane at his funeral on Saturday in Polokwane, Limpopo.

Themane died after he was assaulted and dragged through the streets of Flora Park in Limpopo last weekend by a group of high school pupils.

Three adult suspects were arrested in connection with the murder.

This is in addiction to the six teenagers who have appeared in court in connection with the attack.

The case was postponed to next week as police continue with their investigations.

The funeral service of Lesiba Thorisho Themane in Polokwane on Saturday, 2 February 2019.
The funeral service of Lesiba Thorisho Themane in Polokwane on Saturday, 2 February 2019.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE/Sowetan
Parents of Torisho Themane, Maria and Mahlaphahlapana Themane, and other family members during his funeral service on Saturday 2 March.
Parents of Torisho Themane, Maria and Mahlaphahlapana Themane, and other family members during his funeral service on Saturday 2 March.
Image: PHOTO: ANTONIO MUCHAVE/Sowetan
Police Minister Bheki Cele at the funeral service of Lesiba Thorisho Themane in Polokwane, Limpopo, on Saturday, 2 February 2019.
Police Minister Bheki Cele at the funeral service of Lesiba Thorisho Themane in Polokwane, Limpopo, on Saturday, 2 February 2019.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE/Sowetan
Mourners at the funeral service of Lesiba Thorisho Themane in Polokwane, Limpopo, on Saturday, 2 February 2019.
Mourners at the funeral service of Lesiba Thorisho Themane in Polokwane, Limpopo, on Saturday, 2 February 2019.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE/Sowetan

Latest Videos

Sharif Moodley
Bracken High School teacher applauds student

Most Read

X