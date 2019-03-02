GALLERY | Hundreds of mourners bid farewell to Thorisho Themane

Hundreds of mourners were present to bid final farewell to Thorisho Themane at his funeral on Saturday in Polokwane, Limpopo.

Themane died after he was assaulted and dragged through the streets of Flora Park in Limpopo last weekend by a group of high school pupils.

Three adult suspects were arrested in connection with the murder.

This is in addiction to the six teenagers who have appeared in court in connection with the attack.

The case was postponed to next week as police continue with their investigations.