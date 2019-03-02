Five injured in M4 highway crash

Five people were rushed to hospital on Saturday afternoon following an accident on the M4 Settlers Highway in Port Elizabeth.

Police spokesperson Captain Johan Rheeder said the accident happened at about 1pm when the driver of a white Toyota Corolla, allegedly speeding after returning from a funeral, lost control of the vehicle at the Mount Road off-ramp.

"At this stage it is unclear as to what the exact reason for the accident is. But I can confirm the driver was speeding along the M4 and lost control of the car. They where traveling in the Summerstrand direction when the accident occurred and the car rolled," Rheeder said.

"All four passengers and the driver where rushed to the hospital by ambulance and are in a very serious condition. I do not know which hospital they have been transported to."



Rheeder urged motorists to drive with caution as the accident scene was still being cleared.