DA wants Western Cape off Eskom grid

"We live in a province blessed with sunny skies and our famous south-easter. It is time that we harnessed these natural resources and became energy self-sufficient.

"So, we will explore every avenue to establish our own energy sources of energy, especially wind, solar and gas.

"And we will cut out the corrupt Eskom middle man and buy energy directly from independent power producers."

Winde said the outgoing DA administration had delivered houses to more than 700,000 people in the last five years, established two new district hospitals and created more than half a million jobs in the last 10 years.

He said they had attracted foreign direct investment to the tune of R100bn in the last decade.

Winde said this was the legacy Zille was leaving behind.

In a jibe at President Cyril Ramaphosa, Winde said the DA had not experienced nine wasted years.

"Because the Western Cape's new dawn didn’t begin just last year. Our new dawn began 10 years ago in 2009.

"Our new dawn began on the day the people of this province got rid of a corrupt ANC government and replaced it with a clean DA government.

"We didn't have nine wasted years in the Western Cape. While the ANC was taking our country backwards, we were taking this province forward."