Creepy Momo Challenge is actually a malicious hoax

The distorted image of a creepy doll with bulging eyes is not telling children to harm themselves.

The real harm of the so-called Momo Challenge is the fearmongering from what appears to be nothing more than a viral scare.

This is according to experts, who have called alerts, articles and rumours claiming that the creepy game - which targets young children on social media - "fake news" and a hoax.

Parents' concerns peaked when North Ireland police issued a public warning on the Momo Challenge.

According to alerts, the doll encourages children to add a contact on messaging service WhatsApp, then hounds them with violent images and dares.

It encourages self-harm and ultimately tells them to commit suicide.

Media Monitoring Africa director William Bird told TimesLIVE that while the organisation had not examined the Momo Challenge more than having read the comments and stories in the media, the claims seemed to be a classic case of misinformation.