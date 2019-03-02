Bheki Cele names new acting police watchdog boss

Minister of police Bheki Cele on Friday appointed Victor Ofenste Senna as the acting head of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid).

Senna previously held the position of chief financial officer (CFO) of Ipid.

His appointment was effective as of Friday, March 1 2019.

Senna has been appointed in the position for three months.

He was named in the position after outgoing Ipid head, Robert McBride's five-year contract was not renewed.

"All that is needed at this level of governance is wisdom and understanding in carrying the country’s fundamental mandate as directed by the constitution. Mr Senna must take priority in ensuring that the Ipid remains independent and discharges its operational mandate accordingly without fear, favour or prejudice," Cele said.

The 40-year-old was appointed as the CFO of Ipid in February 2018, after serving as the chief director of budget and revenue at the Gauteng department of health for two years.

Senna had also served as the general manager of finance at the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) for two years.

He holds a BCom Accounting degree and has a master's degree in public administration.

Cele said he would be meeting with the senior management of Ipid and provincial heads next week on Wednesday to introduce Senna.