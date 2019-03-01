New court buildings in Booysens and Plett will ease roll congestion

Justice minister Michael Masutha on Friday proclaimed two new courts - which cost R550m to build - as part of his department's effort to broaden access to justice.

The magistrates' courts are in Booysens in Gauteng and Plettenberg Bay in the Western Cape.

The department said the Booysens court would make it more convenient for local communities to access judicial justice services.

The department said that until now, communities were serviced by the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court in the Johannesburg CBD, which required communities having to travel up to 13km for help.