Perlemoen kingpin Julian Brown sentenced to 18 years in prison

By Devon Koen - 01 March 2019
Julian Brown after being sentenced to 18 years in prison at the Port Elizabeth High Court
Convicted racketeering and perlemoen poaching kingpin Julian Brown has been sentenced to an effective 18 years in prison.

Brown’s co-accused Brandon Turner and Eugene Victor each received an effective 15 years for their roles in the illegal perlemoen poaching enterprise.

Handing down sentence Judge Mandela Makaula said in cases such as this each persons role had to be considered.

Brown received a heftier sentence after Makaula found he was the employer who had employed a number of people in the illegal operation.

