Former top cop Khomotso Phahlane fuming after 'sensationalised' arrest

During his bail application, Phahlane lashed out at Ipid and the way it handled the case against him, and for sensationalising his arrest.

"The timing of bringing me to court on the 1st of March ... merely one day after parliament refused to appoint Mr Robert McBride for a further term of office ... is suspicious," Phahlane said in his affidavit read out in court.

"The matter reeks of ulterior motives and an attempt at point scoring by McBride and Ipid as well as their cohorts frantically trying to bolster his efforts to be reappointed as chief executive officer by building his image as crusader in chief against corruption while he personally had been tainted by numerous parties of being corrupt himself," the affidavit reads.

He described his arrest as a "malicious process".

Phahlane accused McBride and forensic investigator Paul O'Sullivan of waging an "onslaught" on him.

Phahlane's lawyer, Piet du Plessis, told the court that Phahlane had received an e-mail from O'Sullivan at 7.05am on Friday, just a few hours before he appeared in court.

In the e-mail, O'Sullivan tells Phahlane that "you will rue the day you chose to send dirty cops on me".

"Prison will be your reward and your dishonest paid liars will not be there to help you," the e-mail reads.