ARTHUR "DADDA" SPIERS

The funeral service for the late Arthur 'Dadda' age 85 years will take place on Saturday, 2 March 2019 at 10am from the Moravian Church, Springbok Street, Gelvandale

Deeply mourned by his loving wife, children, family and friends

Arrangements: Stan Martin

Van Willing Funerals: (041) 453-0989