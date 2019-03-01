10-year-old dies after being hit by truck

A 10-year-old girl was killed after she was run over by a truck while crossing a road in Struandale on Thursday afternoon.

Caris Hartnick, 10, was walking with a friend - also 10 - in Eveready Road near the Eveready building that can be seen from the N2.

Police spokesperson Johan Rheeder said the incident happened at about 4pm on Thursday when Hartnick and a friend were walking along the roadside.

“Details are sketchy as the surviving child is in shock. It appears that they were standing on the pavement waiting to cross the road when a truck pulling two trailers went by.

“As the second trailer was busy passing the child (Hartnick) ran across the road,” he said.

Rheeder said the truck continued driving not realising what had happened.

“A witness then alerted police who in turn contacted the company. The supervisor contacted the driver of the truck who then pulled off the road and waited for the police,” he said.

“She was declared dead on the scene by medics.”

Rheeder said the friend who was with her was unharmed but traumatised.

He said was it unclear where the children were walking to or coming from.

A case of culpable homicide is under investigation.