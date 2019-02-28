WATCH | 'I'm sorry for bringing you into this vicious world': Thoriso Themane’s father

Thoriso Themane’s father, Mahlapahlapana, has shared the heartbreaking story of losing his son – from the last time he saw him, as he left for music practice, to when he received the devastating news of his passing.

Thoriso, 28, from Flora Park in Limpopo, was assaulted on Saturday, allegedly by a group of high school children.

He was taken to hospital, where he died on Sunday morning.

Themane spoke to eNCA on Wednesday, describing his son as a fun-loving guy. When asked what message he had for Themane, he replied: “I’m sorry for bringing you into the vicious world.”

Here, Mahlapahlapana details his last moments with his son.

Last moment

“The last time I saw my son was the past Saturday. It was around 10 o’clock in the morning. I was rushing to a church training meeting, a leadership training meeting in a place called Seshego. When I was leaving, he was taking off his speakers. I’ve just bought him two speakers and he was going to try them at a church where they were going to practice.”

No sign

“When he didn’t return on Saturday, we were perplexed because he was not the type of fellow that would be away without notice. And if he would be running late for one reason or the other, he would call and say, ‘Papa we’re still here, we’re practicing’.”