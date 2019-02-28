State capture takes from the poor, Trevor Manuel tells Zondo inquiry
Former finance minister Trevor Manuel said state capture was an endeavour to remove the controls enshrined in the Public Finance Management Act.
Testifying at the Zondo inquiry into state capture on Thursday, Manuel said when these controls were removed and reckless spending occurred, the poor were directly affected.
"When we drafted the PFMA, there was a fundamental shift from the old norms. The focus was on outputs and responsibilities ... It requires people to act in the best interests of the public. That shift is fundamentally important," he said.
"When there is reckless spending, almost inevitably, people who are dependent on public services, the poor, are denied access. In the context of state capture, it is actually an endeavour to remove those kind of controls."
Manuel began his testimony outlining the importance of the president’s oath of office.
"My understanding of our constitution is that it vests responsibility, executive authority, in the president. There's no higher authority.
"In respect of the appointment of ministers, the constitution doesn’t give anybody else the authority to do so. In the oath of office of the president, there’s a commitment to act within the interests to advance the republic and oppose that which weakens it," he said.
His comments related directly to one of the commission's terms of reference – to investigate the extent to which the Gupta family had influence over the president in appointing and axing cabinet ministers.
Manuel's testimony is continuing.