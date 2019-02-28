Parliament shortlists 24 candidates to fill spots for new SABC board
The parliamentary portfolio committee on communications has released a shortlist of 24 names to fill the eight vacancies on the SABC board.
The CVs of the candidates will be published on parliament’s website on Friday.
The public are urged to comment. The committee will conduct interviews next week from March 5 to 7.
They are:
- Gift Buthelezi
- Motshedi Benjamin Lekalakala
- Nkosana Mbokana
- Methews Mofokeng
- Mamodupi Mohlala-Molaudzi
- Bernedette Muthien
- Jasmina Patel
- Nakedi Ribane
- Marcia Scikwa
- Siphile Buthelezi
- Sathasivan Cooper
- David Maimela
- Mpiyakhe Mkholo
- Lufuno Novondwe
- Mary Papaya
- Luvhuwani Matsila
- Sembie Danana
- Itani Tseisi
- Rowan Nicholls
- Mfanozelwe Shozi
- Nokuzola Ehrens
- Mmabatho Ramagoshi
- Wiliam Malema Ramoshaba
- Lulama Mokhobo