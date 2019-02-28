Parents freak out after self-harm and suicide clips surface on YouTube Kids

Activate parental controls, get involved and find alternatives.

These are some of the tips that South African social media law expert Emma Sadleir is endorsing after parents raised alarm over hidden suicide tips in YouTube Kids videos.

Parents have been "worried sick" after Florida mom and paediatrician Free Hess, founder of the child safety website PediMom, revealed that there were videos glorifying suicide, sexual exploitation and violence on the app aimed at children.

"My research has led me into a horrifying world where people create cartoons glorifying dangerous topics and scenarios such as self-harm, suicide, sexual exploitation, trafficking, domestic violence, sexual abuse and gun violence which includes a simulated school shooting. All of these videos were found on YouTube Kids, a platform that advertises itself to be a safe place for children, eight years' old and under," Hess wrote on PediMom.