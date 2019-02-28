Mzansi's miracle madness: timeline of a 'resurrection'

Alleluia Ministries pastor Alph Lukau has been dominating headlines since Sunday, when a video of him "resurrecting" a man first went viral.

Just to bring you up to speed, here's how the story has evolved over the past few days.

Friday February 22: Elliot dies

The alleged brother and landlord of the "deceased" man, identified as "Elliot", confirmed that he had died on Friday after a short illnesses. In a scene from the video, the alleged family said Elliot died after he had been taken to several doctors.

Sunday February 24: "Miracle" day

The video posted on Lukau's YouTube channel from his Sunday service shows a hearse with the "dead" man who is to be "resurrected".

Two women are standing close to the coffin, crying over the "death" of the man.

In the background, the church choir sings: "Receive your miracle, God is a God of now now."

After Lukau places his hands on the man's coffin and his body, Elliot miraculously "wakes up", with his mouth wide open.