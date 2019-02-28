Mkhwebane names Cele and Treasury among those who fail to implement remedial action

Police minister Bheki Cele and the Treasury were among 50 government officials and organs of state that were named by public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane on Thursday as having failed to implement the public protector’s remedial action.

The public protector had found in 2018 that Cele and the police had failed to protect Thabiso Zulu and Les Stuta, who had blown the whistle on corruption - which they claimed had been behind the murder of former ANC Youth League secretary general Sindiso Magaqa.

This could have resulted in the assassination of the two men.

Her remedial action also required that President Cyril Ramaphosa reprimand Cele for his lapses in judgment regarding the police service’s failure to provide protection for Zulu and Stuta after a determination was made that they needed it.