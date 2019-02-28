Man bust with tik worth R5m in George

A 33-year-old man has been arrested after he was found in possession of tik worth an estimated R5m near George in the southern Cape, police said on Thursday.

Police spokesperson Captain Malcolm Pojie said the Outeniqua K-9 unit had acted on information received from the community which had eventually led them to the Outeniqua mountains on the N12.

Pojie said the team had spotted a suspicious silver Ford Ranger bakkie at around 8.10am on Thursday and pulled it over.

Tessa, the K-9 unit dog, was deployed and had reacted positively to drugs.

Officers searched the bakkie and found tik concealed in black packaging inside the engine bay.

Pojie said police believed the drugs were to have been distributed in the Southern Cape.

Earlier this month, four people believed to be the "major kingpins" in the district were arrested in Conville.

Western Cape police management praised the team for ridding the streets off drugs.