Kelly Bain murder accused maintains his innocence

The man accused of fatally stabbing a young mother in front of her one-month-old baby maintained his innocence, the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court heard on Thursday.

Sizwe Jika, 27, has been charged with the murder of Kelly Bain, who he allegedly stabbed during a botched house robbery in July 2018.

Jika told the court on Thursday through his legal aid representative that he was innocent and that media reports about his arrest and alleged involvement in the crime were incorrect.

He further accused the media of taking pictures of him in court, which is not permitted in the magistrate’s court by law.

The state opposed bail earlier in February as a result of his previous, continuing and pending cases. On Thursday, he abandoned his bail application.

State prosecutor Alta Meiring told the court that the matter was a potential high court matter and that the docket was with the director of public prosecutions.

Jika has 10 pending cases involving offences allegedly committed between March and July 2018, including two murders and linked with two robberies, and eight burglaries.

The case was postponed to April 24 for further investigations.