'It's been a scary time', says slapped Sans Souci pupil

The family of the Sans Souci Girls' High School pupil who was allegedly assaulted by her teacher earlier this month says life has been hard since the incident - with the 16-year-old girl having "sleepless nights" due to the trauma she experienced.

The mother of the Grade 9 pupil from Gugulethu, who can't be named to protect the identity of the minor, said not only did her daughter have to deal with the stress of not going to school for almost a month, but also with threats allegedly made by fellow pupils.

School friends of the girl - who was suspended early in February after the incident - allegedly “threatened to harm her should she go back to the school”, her mom said.

The grade 9 pupil, who spoke to TimesLIVE with the permission of her mother, said February had been a "scary time for me and my friends due to threats that I've been getting and not going to school".

"It's a very scary situation. School is supposed to be a safe space for kids to go. It's where you spend most of your time, and your teacher is supposed to be like your mother. I was very hurt with what has happened.