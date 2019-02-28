Fikile Mbalula: 'The truth (about my promotion) shall set us free'

Mbalula said there was no lie in Manuel's testimony, adding that he would in fact go to the commission to corroborate it.

Said Mbalula: "An impression must never be created that I am dicey. I think Trevor Manuel today set the tone about the events that unfolded in that meeting. I salute him.

"Me, I will go to the commission and give my statement and as we speak I have written to the judge to say what I will need from Trevor.

"The truth shall set us free. I have got no fear because this commission is very important," Mbalula said.