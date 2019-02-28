Employees evacuated after gas leak
Staff finally moved from condemned building after being forced to work in ‘dehumanising’ conditions
A gas leak on Thursday last week at the Beacon Hill, King William’s Town, head office – housing employees from both departments – finally sparked some action after years of complaints.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.