Employees evacuated after gas leak

Staff finally moved from condemned building after being forced to work in ‘dehumanising’ conditions

By Estelle Ellis - 28 February 2019

A gas leak on Thursday last week at the Beacon Hill, King William’s Town, head office – housing employees from both departments – finally sparked some action after years of complaints.

