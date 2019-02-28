Concern at delay of laboratory
Construction on the new cathlab – where doctors perform minimally invasive tests and procedures to diagnose and treat cardiovascular disease – has, however, not started yet.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.