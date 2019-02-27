'This abuse taints the church': Ray McCauley lashes dodgy pastors

McCauley said the church and federation distanced themselves from "this behaviour and these shameless acts" that used "the Lord's name in vain".

"We call upon our people to stop being gullible and just believing anything that looks like a miracle - and exposing themselves to these charlatans," he said.

"Something has gone terribly wrong in the religious sector and it cannot be left unaddressed.

"The CRL Rights Commission did its own investigation into the commercialisation of religion and abuse of people’s belief systems and its findings and recommendations were clear ... Their findings embarrassed us."

He said the religious sector – particularly the Christian faith – had been making headlines for all the wrong reasons.

"We have seen the exploitation of people and the sexual and emotional abuse of people. All these and many other things have tainted the image of the church and put us in a very bad light."

McCauley said a process of developing a code of conduct was under way, following resolutions made at a religious summit in February, which "will bring about the development of an accountability system to society and ourselves".

"Where criminality has been committed, the police must take charge and the law must follow its course," he added.