'This abuse taints the church': Ray McCauley lashes dodgy pastors

By Nomahlubi Jordaan - 27 February 2019
The International Federation of Christian Churches (IFCC) has described the "resurrection" of a man in a coffin at Alleluia Ministries as an "abuse" of people’s beliefs.

The incident, recorded on video, depicted pastor Alph Lukau "bringing to life" the man during a church service.

"We condemn this behaviour in the strongest terms it deserves. The claim by this pastor has been proven to be a lie by the funeral parlours involved. This is not the gospel of Jesus Christ we preach,” pastor Ray McCauley said in a statement on behalf of the IFCC and Rhema Bible Church.

"This is a clear example of abusing people's beliefs, which should be condemned."

A video of pastor Alph Lukau of Alleluia Ministries bringing a "dead" man back to life during a church services on February 24 2019, went viral on social media.

McCauley said the church and federation distanced themselves from "this behaviour and these shameless acts" that used "the Lord's name in vain".

"We call upon our people to stop being gullible and just believing anything that looks like a miracle - and exposing themselves to these charlatans," he said.

"Something has gone terribly wrong in the religious sector and it cannot be left unaddressed.

"The CRL Rights Commission did its own investigation into the commercialisation of religion and abuse of people’s belief systems and its findings and recommendations were clear ... Their findings embarrassed us."

He said the religious sector – particularly the Christian faith – had been making headlines for all the wrong reasons.

"We have seen the exploitation of people and the sexual and emotional abuse of people. All these and many other things have tainted the image of the church and put us in a very bad light."

McCauley said a process of developing a code of conduct was under way, following resolutions made at a religious summit in February, which "will bring about the development of an accountability system to society and ourselves".

"Where criminality has been committed, the police must take charge and the law must follow its course," he added.

