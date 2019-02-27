Disgraced cop due back in court

Disgraced former police detective Alicia Beeming who pleaded guilty to a charge of defeating the ends of justice after she shielded a known gangster who was being sought by the police is expected to appear in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday morning.

Sentencing proceedings were halted at Beeming’s previous court appearance when her then legal representative Hennie Bence withdrew from the case stating that his former client did not follow instructions and failed to attend consultations.

Beeming pleaded guilty to the charge in 2017 after keeping mum about the whereabouts of a known gangster who the police were looking for while she was a member of the police’s gang unit at the time.

Testifying in aggravation of sentencing former gang unit boss Colonel Mike Grobler previously told the court how the actions of Beeming, 34, had an enormously negative effect on the unit as well as its relationship with the community.