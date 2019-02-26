Three youths and five adults arrested in Walmer spaza shop robbery

Five adults and three minors were arrested for allegedly robbing a spaza shop in Walmer township on Monday morning.

Police spokesperson Captain Johan Rheeder said the robbery took place at about 10am.

Eight suspects entered the Phelakhulu Street shop and held the shop assistant at knife point.

“A group of about eight suspects, including minors aged between 13 and 16 years, entered the store and threatened the assistant.

“They assaulted him and demanded he hand over his cellphone and takkies. The suspects then made off with chicken, soap, biscuits and other groceries,” he said.

Shortly after the robbery, police received a tip off and raided a nearby shack.

“All eight suspects were found inside the shack and arrested. Several of the stolen items were recovered,” Rheeder said.

Asked if drugs were involved, Rheeder said the allegation of the use of drugs was subject to investigation.

The children were detained and released into their parents’ custody with a warning to appear in the Nerina One-Stop Child Justice Centre Court on Wednesday.

The five adults are due to appear in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court on the same day.